PM directs setting up tents for homeless

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has instructed the Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, to set up tents and provide food for the homeless due to the approaching cold weather.

“I have asked the Punjab CM to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths and provide them food until the Panah Gahs (shelters) are built, as the weather is turning increasingly cold,” the prime minister tweeted. He added spots are also being located in Peshawar as well as in Karachi. The premier also shared a picture of temporary Panah Gahs being set up in the provincial capital. "Tents being set up in Lahore today as temporary Panah Gahs (shelters) for the homeless sleeping on the footpaths of the provincial capital," he posted.

Earlier this month, the premier performed the groundbreaking for the establishment of a Panah Gah project for the down-and-out segments of the society after pictures of a man sleeping with his children on the streets of Lahore went viral. "Today I lay down the foundation for first of five shelters for the homeless in Lahore and one in Pindi to be followed by shelters in other cities. We are committed to building a social net for our poor citizens so everyone has a shelter over his, her head and access to health and education," PM Imran had posted.