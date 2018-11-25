close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

PM directs setting up tents for homeless

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 25, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has instructed the Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, to set up tents and provide food for the homeless due to the approaching cold weather.

“I have asked the Punjab CM to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths and provide them food until the Panah Gahs (shelters) are built, as the weather is turning increasingly cold,” the prime minister tweeted. He added spots are also being located in Peshawar as well as in Karachi. The premier also shared a picture of temporary Panah Gahs being set up in the provincial capital. "Tents being set up in Lahore today as temporary Panah Gahs (shelters) for the homeless sleeping on the footpaths of the provincial capital," he posted.

Earlier this month, the premier performed the groundbreaking for the establishment of a Panah Gah project for the down-and-out segments of the society after pictures of a man sleeping with his children on the streets of Lahore went viral. "Today I lay down the foundation for first of five shelters for the homeless in Lahore and one in Pindi to be followed by shelters in other cities. We are committed to building a social net for our poor citizens so everyone has a shelter over his, her head and access to health and education," PM Imran had posted.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story