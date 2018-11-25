Greenwich University organises walk for greener Pakistan

Karachi: A walk to raise awareness about clean environment was organised by Greenwich University, Karachi, from the university campus to Sea view. A large number of students, faculty and a cross section of people participated in the walk.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners in which hazards of environment were highlighted.

The banners also mentioned the sea, smoke and air pollution and its impact on human health. After reaching Sea View, the participants cleaned a portion of the Clifton beach.

The students gathered rubbish and wastage from the beach.

Around 20kg of garbage was collected by the students and faculty during the beach-cleaning activity.

On the occasion, Student Counselor Ahmed Kamran planted a sapling of neem on behalf of Greenwich University.

Addressing the gathering, he said that we should make our country greener and by planting trees. People who were at Sea View appreciated the efforts of the students and joined them in the beach-cleaning process.