DRCs resolve 5,381 cases in KP

PESHAWAR: The Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) have received a total of 7,797 cases during the current year, out of which 5,381 have successfully been settled.

The first DRC was established in Peshawar in 2014 to bring a positive change in ‘thana culture’ and ensure prompt settlement of petty disputes amongst the general public.

Due to its success and the increasing trust of the public, the DRCs were established in all districts.

“The DRCs in Peshawar has settled 389 cases during the current year. Besides, Mardan DRCs settled 986 cases, Nowshera 243, Charsadda 105, Swabi 1282, Swat 276, Kohat 216, Karak 110, Hangu 136, Lakki Marwat 117, Buner 289, Upper Dir 85, Lower Dir 38, Chitral 12, Shangla 165, Torghar 3, Abbottabad 94, Haripur 112, Mansehra 237, Battagram 25, Bannu 319 and DI Khan councils have settled 142 cases during the current year,” an official of the KP police said on Friday.

Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and Swat districts have four DRCs each while the number of these bodies is three in Charsadda and two in Chitral. The rest of districts of the province have one DRC each.

An official said the basic purpose of establishment of the dispute resolution councils is to provide prompt and free-of-cost justice to the public.

The councils are responsible for amicable settlement of disputes, fact-finding enquiries and acting as jury in the conduct of contested investigation.

These councils have been formed in the light of Quranic verses of Surah Al-Hujurat where Allah Almighty has ordained as “The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers”.