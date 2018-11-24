IMSciences, SBP sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

“The primary cause behind the MoU is to advocate and increase financial literacy among Pakistani youth,” said a press release.

As per the MoU, State Bank would conduct activities with the support of IMSciences to empower and augment youth’s knowledge pertaining to financial matters.