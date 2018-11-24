COAS confirms death sentence to 11 terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism. According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here, the terrorists were involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, killing of innocent civilians and destruction of an educational institution. On the whole, they were involved in killing of 26 persons including a civilian and 25 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/police officials and injuring 22 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were members of proscribed organisations. They were tried by special military courts.

They confessed to their offences before Judicial Magistrates and trial courts and were awarded death sentences. Besides, 22 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. The detail of each case is as under: Anwar Salam son of (S/O) Said Nazar was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Zia Ul Haq, SubedarAli Asghar, Havildar Muhammad Afzal, Havildar Muhammad Bashir and Lance Naik Muhammad Anwaiz.

He was also involved in kidnapping of Lieutenant Colonel (R) Khaqan Afzal for ransom.

Irfan ul Haq S/O Dilbar was involved in abetting terrorist commander Mufti Meraj Ud Din in kidnapping of Captain Najam Riaz Raja and Captain Jonaid Khan along with two soldiers, in consequence of which, the said officers/soldiers were slaughtered by the terrorists. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Sahib Zada S/O Akbar Zada was involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif along with four soldiers, a civilian and injuries to eight others.

He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar (Swat). Moreover, he was found in possession of fire-arms/explosives as well.

Nadir Khan S/O Ahmed, Izat Khan S/O Bashreen and ImtiazAhmed S/O Taj Muhammad were involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a Junior Commissioned Officer along with two soldiers and injuries to two others. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

Ameer Zeb S/O Jahangir and Badshah Iraq S/O MuhammadIshaq were involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of three soldiers and injuries to nine others. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

Izhar Ahmed S/O Mukhtiar Ahmed was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Constable Ayub Khan and Constable Islam Gul. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Akbar Ali S/O Shaiber Sahib was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuriesto an officer, along with two soldiers. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Muhammad Imran S/O Aziz Ur Rehman was involved in attackinglaw enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier. He was also found in possession of fire-arms.