Govt stands exposed by keeping IMF talks secret: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday said the government’s not taking Parliament or the nation into confidence on the completion of first round of talks with the IMF had exposed its transparency façade.

In his reaction to the conflicting media reports on the matter, he said, “The first round of negotiations with the IMF has been completed, but the government has not taken Parliament or the nation into confidence. This act of the government exposes the facade of transparency and is condemned.”

The government, he emphasised, should immediately summon a session of the Senate as this House represents the federating units and take the House into confidence with reference to the same.

He further pointed out that according to media, the conditionalities, which the IMF has placed before the government are: To increase power tariff by 20 per cent; provide all details of loan obtained from China in CPEC; The value of Pak Rupee against Dollar; the reforms in the FBR are insufficient; yearly audit of every tax payer; Re 4,700 billion target for revenue collection this year; Benazir Income Support Programme be shifted to the provinces; Modifications / reduction in the shares of the provinces in the NFC Award.