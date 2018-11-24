Illegal slaughterhouse unearthed, poor quality meat destroyed

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority on Friday registered a case against butchers and dumped 1,500 kilogram inferior quality meat of emaciated animals in a furnace at Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company. An illegal slaughterhouse was unearthed in the area of Bakar Mandi during a raid while the accused managed to escape from there. The raid was conducted on the instructions of PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman.

The PFA DG said that substandard quality meat was supplied to the shops located in the surrounding areas of Lahore after slaughtering emaciated animals. He said that raiding team also found the illegal slaughterhouse in worst condition, with presence of creepy-crawlies, insects, cats and a heap of offal and filth of animals there. PFA is strictly monitoring the areas which fall in the red zone category due to the frequent complaints from there. --Correspondent