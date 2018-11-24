KU’s beach- cleaning drive today

The Marine Reference Collection and Resource Centre of Karachi University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission is organising a beach- cleaning drive today in Abdul Rehman Goth, Hawksbay, under the commission’s Social Integration Outreach Programme.

The principal investigator of the centre, Dr Qadeer Mohammad Ali, said on Friday that the campaign would focus on creating awareness and involving students of the university and the local community in cleaning the coastal areas of Karachi.

“It is a tangible activity and brings the university’s students and locals together to do something good towards the conservation and rehabilitation of beaches, which would result in long-term sustainable management.”

Dr Ali said that the campaign was an educational and social programme to combat with the problem of trash in coastal areas. He mentioned that the participants would be trained on how to reuse trash material to make something useful.