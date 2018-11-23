close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

I got back with Maryam not to seek NRO: Nawaz

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said he who got back home with his daughter from London will never seek an NRO. Talking to the media after attending Al-Azizia corruption reference proceedings in the Accountability Court-II, he said the talk of seeking an NRO was mere presumption, as a person who came from London with his daughter will not seek it. Nawaz said he was in grief due to the death of his wife and he did not like to raise political slogans. He praised Shahbaz Sharif and said development in Punjab was an obvious phenomenon of his hard work.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story