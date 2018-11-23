Dam Fund: Geo News live telethon today for UK

LONDON: Geo News has arranged a live telethon for the cause to build the Diamir-Bhasha and Mohmand dams, to contribute to the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister Dams’ fund. Geo News took this big initiative to ‘Serve your country, away from home.’

The Geo News exclusive fundraising telethon “Dam Appeal Pakistan” will be telecast in London on Geo News sky 723, on Friday November 23 at 7:00pm and on USA 2 pm on channel 681 DISH Network.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, Boxer Aamir Khan, singer Yasir Akhter, Nosheen Khan, Anil Musarrat, Naeem Bukhari, and other famous personalities will participate in this noble cause. Senior anchor Hamid Mir will host the telethon. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recorded special message will be aired in this telethon. This special telethon will be broadcast directly from Manchester. Transmission will begin on November 23, 1900 GMT and 1400ET. Geo News UK viewers can join this broadcast on Geo News sky 723 and on USA 2 pm on channel 681 DISH Network. Geo/Jang group are spending £63,000 for this four hour prime time telethon and on promotional advertisement and it is donation for dam fund. It is removing prime time content to help the CJ&PM for the cause on international forum. For further information regarding Dam Fund Telethon, www.damappeal.com and www.geo.tv/uk can also be contacted.