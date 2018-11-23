NAB distributes cheques among victims of housing scheme

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Farmanullah on Thursday distributed cheques among the affectees of Khushal Garden, Nowshera.

The amount was recovered through voluntarily return from the management of Khushal Garden, Nowshera, said a press release.

Dawood Khattak as MD Khushal Garden along with four partners had launched the housing scheme in Mouza Badreshi, Nowshera, after obtaining NOC from TMA against 327 kanal land.

All the codal formalities were completed for the housing scheme but the management of Khushal Gardens did not deliver the plots as promised resultantly the claimants approached the NAB for recovery of their looted money.

The accused persons entered into Voluntary Return with NAB (KP) in the year 2015 and returned the looted money of the public.

The affectees were handed over cheques during a ceremony held at NAB (KP) office.

Speaking on the occasion, Farmanullah assured the general public that the NAB would continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful heirs.