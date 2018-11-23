HEC to announce PhD scholarships soon

Islamabad : In continuation of the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor (Phase I), Higher Education Commission (HEC) will soon announce PhD scholarships for Pakistani scholars and non-PhD faculty to pursue PhD in the US universities in the academic year 2019.

Under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, HEC aims to send 10,000 Pakistani scholars for PhD in various subjects by 2025. In 2017, as many as 200 Pakistani scholars were sent to the US universities, while the target for the year 2018 is to send over 300 scholars.

HEC will soon advertise scholarships seeking applications from Pakistani/ AJK nationals to pursue doctoral studies in the fields of Arts and Humanities, Design and Media, Social Sciences, Engineering, Basic Sciences, Medical and Allied Health Sciences, Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, Computer Science, Emerging Technologies, Water Resources, and Energy.

The Pakistani students selected for scholarship will avail themselves of an opportunity to study in the selected top 235 US universities or universities falling under the 23 university systems mentioned on HEC website.