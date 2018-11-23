270 convicts given 60-day remission

LAHORE: A 60-day special remission of sentences has been given to the convicted prisoners in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

This was decided in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat, with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Capt (r) Fazeel Asghar in the chair. Special Home Secretary Tariq Mehmood Javed, Additional Home Secretary Mohsin Rasheed, Deputy Secretary (General) Capt (r) Malik Shahbaz and others attended the meeting. The ACS (Home) said that the remission had been given on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi. The meeting was told a notification had been issued and a total of 270 prisoners would be benefitted. Seven prisoners were released from jails, the meeting was told.

Five die: Five people died in different incidents here on Thursday. A 55-year-old man was found dead in a rickshaw in Islampura area. The victim was identified as Waris. A 40-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Bhatti Gate. The man was identified as Abid Hussain. A bike-rider lost his life after falling from his speeding bike in the Baghbanpura area. The victim was identified as Hafeez. A man identified as Khalid died in hospital a few hours after he got injuries in a road accident in Barkat Town, Shahdara Town. A 22-year-old youth expired in hospital on Thursday a few days after he was wounded by the robbers in the Kahna area. The victim was identified as Tayyab. Bodies were shifted to morgue.