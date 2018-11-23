NAB distributes cheques worth Rs167.22m

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs167.223 million among the representatives from different government and private departments.

The amount was recovered in various corruption scams. The NAB Lahore director general handed over Rs 71.337 million cheque to a representative of Lahore Parking Company (LPC), Rs 46.859 million cheque to an official of a private bank, Rs 26.795 million cheque to a Pakistan Customs official, Rs 13.541 million cheque to a Punjab government representative and Rs 9.355 million cheque to a Lahore Development Authority representative. NAB Lahore DG Saleem Shahzad said that the bureau was struggling to become a service provider in a true sense. Under the leadership of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, the performance of NAB is getting better with every passing day, he added.

He only NAB Lahore region had recovered Rs 4140 million from the corrupt elements which was a record recovery within a year since the inception of the regional bureau. Moreover, in line with the directions from the NAB chairman, Rs 1.5 billion have been distributed among the affectees of different corruption scams or deposited to the state treasury.