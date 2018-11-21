PM Imran reaches Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night reached Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit of Malaysia, according to the official Twitter account of the government of Pakistan.

He was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister in the PM Office of Government of Malaysia.

According to the official PTI Twitter account, the delegation accompanying him comprises Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

PM Imran, according to Radio Pakistan, is the first head of state to visit the Southeast Asian country since Mahathir Mohammad became the Malaysian PM for a second time earlier this year.

PM Khan has already been to Saudi Arabia and China, both of whom had assured him of financial assistance in the face of Pakistan’s mounting balance of payments crisis. On October 18, PM Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir had held a telephonic conversation, in which the former had emphasised Pakistan’s “close and cordial” relations with Malaysia.