BS-21 officers superseded, denied promotions

ISLAMABAD: “It is earnestly believed that the only reason of denying promotion to me to BS-22 by the High Powered Selection Board (HPSB) in its meeting held on 29th October, 2018 would be whistle blowing—and therefore [I] feel serving under such governance system as derogatory, injurious to my widely acknowledged reputation and self-respect,” Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh, a senior officer from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan in his resignation tendered under protest.

Almost similar reaction was conveyed by Pakistan’s most senior diplomat who was denied promotion in 11th consecutive meetings of the (HPB) this month.

“I’m directed to inform [you] that minutes of HPSB are categorized as secret and there is no provision in the civil servants (promotion to the post of secretary, BS-22 and equivalent) rules 2010 regarding communication of reasons for non-promotion to the officers concerned,” a confidential letter responded to one of senior most diplomats Mushtaq Ali Shah who sought reasons behind leaving him out. The diplomat, who has excellent ACRs, is the youngest officer ever in foreign services promoted to BPS-21 in 2010 and won the world’s prestigious awards. He is currently serving as Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt.

“I am a victim of this so-called ‘Naya Pakistan’ and petty myopic selection process characterised by nepotism at the highest level,” another senior officer from Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), who was denied promotion, told this correspondent. In his maiden HPSB meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan promoted 23 officials of different service groups to BS-22 this month, ignoring around a dozen senior most officers who otherwise had an excellent service record and enjoy repute. In background meetings/interactions on phone with many senior officers, this correspondent learnt that around three promoted bureaucrats were facing inquiries/investigation whose cases were also deferred with such 12 civil servants who, on multiple reasons, were denied promotion by the previous government (2016-2018).

Seven BS-21 officers, who were superseded in last two Board meetings, won heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is said to tell a Cabinet member that he has chosen three BS-21 officers for promotion because they were getting superannuation in coming weeks, two of them retired in past three days, an informed official revealed. AD Khawaja, serving as Inspector General Police, is also one of the finest officers whose cases were positively taken up by the Board for promotion but suddenly dropped at the last moment, revealed of one of HPSB members who did not want to be named.

Similar case is with another senior most officer from Pakistan Foreign Services Najamul Saqib who was denied promotion by the high powered board in its latest meeting whilst his two juniors were promoted. Saqib is serving Pakistan Ambassador to Brazil who also conveyed his protest with concerned officials at Foreign Office.

“Many honest and senior officers were denied promotion by the Board but an Ambassador who was facing a serious case of sexual harassment has been elevated to BS-22—it is not fair,” one of senior BS-21 officers told this correspondent. But under questioned Ambassador denied the allegations leveled by a senior female officer who claimed to challenge his promotion by lodging a fresh complaint with the Federal Ombudsperson for prevention of harassment of women.

The Establishment Division notified the promotion of 23 bureaucrats of various groups from BS-21 to BS-22 on the recommendations of the HPSB. They include Imran Ahmed, Shafqatur Rehman Ranjha, Mohammad Khan, Dr Aamir Ahmed, Dr Jamal Nasir, Tariq Naqeeb and Sajid Yousafani of PAS, Naeem Khan and Hussain Asghar of PSP, Shafqat Jalil of Information Group, Muhammad Naeem of Secretariat Group, Nadeem Riyaz, Jauhar Saleem, Syed Hasan Raza, Ghulam Dastagir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Abdul Salik Khan and Tasawar Khan of Pakistan Foreign Services, Syed Iqbal and Hafiz Muhammad Ali of Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Javed and Fazal Yazdani Khan of Pakistan Custom Service and Syed Ijaz Ali Shah of Economic Group.

“Prime Minister must listen to those who were denied promotion even though their ACR were excellent—if this discrimination continues and yes problem has begun not with a whimper but with a bang after formula of picking blue-eyed bureaucrats spread anxiety among ignored honest top bureaucrats in civil service of Pakistan,” said another member of HPSB. An officer of BS-21 was elevated to BS-22 by the Board this week even though his mandatory service-time-period was not completed yet, revealed HPSB member who did not want to be named.

“All groups should be given equal share in posts of BS-21 and BS-22 in the Center—it is high time to address civil servants’ concerns and introduce required reforms,” commented Fazila Aliani, ex member of Federal Public Service Commission of Pakistan.

Many senior civil servants, Geo News spoke to, also want to get rid of a controversial Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 88(I), dated February 10, 2014 which was apparently issued in violation of Article 240 of the Constitution of Pakistan that provides for determination of terms and conditions of the civil servants by or under Act of Parliament by the previous government,” says a sitting additional secretary who without any solid justification has been superseded by the Board since 2014. Prime Minister Advisor on Establishment Division Shehzad Arbab, Prime Minister Advisor on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry till filing of this story did not offer any comment on this important matter.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media, Iftikhar Durrani denied the impression that the honest civil servants were denied promotion. “It was one of the comprehensive boards which evaluated all cases carefully and thoroughly. There were no PTI’s favorite bureaucrats. A comprehensive analysis was done by HPSB. It is process they have to go to. If a civil servant was not recommended by his/her department then how could Board consider it for promotion. Merit prevailed,” he told this correspondent. He, however, did comment on some individuals cases which were under question. Yes, there were some dissents and I, at the moment, could not comment on cases of those civil servants who were either facing inquiries or denied promotion despite having excellent ACR reports, Durrani added.

Rana Ghulam Qadir adds: Some disgruntled officers are pondering to challenge these promotions in the court of law. Sources said that that 24 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service were superseded while seven were promoted from Grade 21 to Grade 22.

From those listed for promotions, Imran Ahmed is on number 14, Shafqatur Rehman number 18, Muhammad Khan number 19, Sajid Yousafani number 25, Dr Jamal Nasir number 28, Tariq Najeeb Najmi number 30, and Dr Aamir Ahmed on number 31. Mushaq Ahmed Shiekh, who is on number 29, has applied for LPR in protest.

The officers who have been ignored include Abdul Subhan, Syed Tahir Raza Naqvi, Teepo Muhabat Khan, Aftab Habib, Ameer Tariq Zaman, Muhammad Rashid and others.

In the police service, five Grade 21 officers were superseded in the promotions. Establishment Division officers say that only seniority is not enough from promotion. An officer has to complete two years in Grade 21 to qualify for promotion for which the prime minister is the competent authority.