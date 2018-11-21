close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
PIA resumes flights on Sialkot–Sharjah route

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

LAHORE: As part of its policy to reopen viable routes, PIA has resumed flights on Sialkot–Sharjah route. According to a press release, the flight PK-209 took off from Sialkot International Airport on Tuesday. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA was the first to operate from the Sialkot International Airport which was also the first airport in private sector. He said very soon PIA would also launch flights to Europe from Sialkot. PIA is operating twice a week flights from Sialkot to Sharjah operating on Tuesday and Friday while three flights were already operating from Turbat to Sharjah weekly.

