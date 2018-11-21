Mehfil-e-Milad

LAHORE: A Mehfil-e-Milad was held under the president-ship of Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi for the first time in the history of Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday at which Professor Dr A. R. Khalid delivered the keynote address.

The Mehfil-e-Milad was held in the Conference Hall of the Punjab Assembly and participated by officers and employees of the Punjab Assembly. After recitation from the Holy Quran, prominent Naat Khawan Mehboob Ahmad Hamdani recited Naat-e-Rasool. Throughout the Milad, slogans of Allah o Akbar and Darood Sharif were raised continuously. Addressing the function Ch Parvez Elahi said that in the 90 years old history Punjab Assembly Mehfil-e-Milad has been organized for the first time, with the special blessings of Allah he has earned this distinction.