UK team calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: A three-member delegation of UK’s Reading Cultural Society (RCS) led by its chairman Dr Shahid Sharif called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab House, Islamabad.

Different matters of mutual interest came under discussion. Dr Shahid Sharif informed the chief minister that purpose of his visit was exchange of culture, awareness about cancer disease, mobile medical camps and consultation for funds-raising to start air ambulance to provide medical services to the people living in remote hinterlands of the country. He invited theCM to visit England.