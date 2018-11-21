close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

UK team calls on Buzdar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Share

LAHORE: A three-member delegation of UK’s Reading Cultural Society (RCS) led by its chairman Dr Shahid Sharif called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab House, Islamabad.

Different matters of mutual interest came under discussion. Dr Shahid Sharif informed the chief minister that purpose of his visit was exchange of culture, awareness about cancer disease, mobile medical camps and consultation for funds-raising to start air ambulance to provide medical services to the people living in remote hinterlands of the country. He invited theCM to visit England.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan