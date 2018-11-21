Eid Milad celebrations in Sindh finalised

SUKKUR: As the entire Ummah is celebrating the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), people from all walks of life across Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Nausharoferoz, Larkana, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad besides other cities and towns of the province have completed preparations to celebrate the Eid-e-Milad. All mosques, government and private buildings, homes, markets, shopping centres and roads have been illuminated and have been decorated with buntings, flags and banners. Various educational institutions, social, cultural and religious organisations have finalized their programmes to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious zeal. Naat Khawani, symposium and debates would be held to highlight the various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW).The government has adopted extraordinary security measures in view of the sensitivity of the occasion. It has issued red alert for the occasion and pillion riding has been banned several cities and towns. Additional police and rangers would remain deployed along the routes of the several processions commemorating the event, besides monitoring the processions from close circuit cameras.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Educational Technology Resource Centre Hyderabad had organized an Inter Schools Seerat-un-Nabi conference. The students of various schools from Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad participated in the conference with religious zeal. The Deputy Director Shahnawaz Sehto highlighted the importance of acquiring knowledge. Sehto said the transformation of the society can only be achieved by providing quality education to the future generation. Citing great Muslim scholars, philosophers and scientists, he said rapid development of the Ummah is only possible by implementing the teachings of Islam in letter and spirit.