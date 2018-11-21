SC seeks report on honour killing in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD: The SC sought a report in connection with an agreement between accused and victim's husband in a case of honour killing in Jhelum.

A two-member bench also instructed the district and sessions judge Jhelum to submit a report after verifying the agreement within a month. The court was told that accused Muhammad Waqar, killed his sister in 2012, had entered into an agreement with his brother-in-law following the incident. The petitioner pleaded before the bench that the agreement might be accepted in the case.

Justice Azmat remarked that litigants made the agreement bypassing the state, we can reject the agreement after receiving the report.