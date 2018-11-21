Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youths in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in the Shopian district of the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a

cordon and search operation in Nadigam area of the district. The Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Earlier a commando of Indian Army was killed and three troops were injured in an attack in the same area on Monday night. Meanwhile, a soldier of Indian Border Security Force was also killed in a blast in Samba district.