PM leaves for Malaysia on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Malaysia on a two-day official visit on Tuesday. The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, PM office media wing said. According to the Foreign Office, it would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Dr Mahathir Mohamad assumed the office in May. During the visit, the two prime ministers will have a tête-à-tête, followed by delegation-level talks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties for mutual benefit of the two countries.