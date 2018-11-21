close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

PM leaves for Malaysia on two-day official visit

Top Story

A
APP
November 21, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Malaysia on a two-day official visit on Tuesday. The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, PM office media wing said. According to the Foreign Office, it would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Dr Mahathir Mohamad assumed the office in May. During the visit, the two prime ministers will have a tête-à-tête, followed by delegation-level talks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties for mutual benefit of the two countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story