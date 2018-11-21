The war on terror

Once again US President Donald Trump hurled allegations at Pakistan by saying that everybody in Pakistan knew about the whereabouts of Osama bin Laden. Prime Minister Imran Khan fired back and in a tweet replied to Trump’s allegations by saying that Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties and lost $123 billion in the ‘US war on terror’ despite the fact that no Pakistani was involved in the 9/11 attacks.

He added that the US has only provided miniscule aid of $20 billion. Trump must keep in mind that Pakistan is the country that has paid the biggest price in the war on terror. The contribution and sacrifices of Pakistan are yet to be acknowledged by the international community. All leading nations in the world still want Pakistan to ‘do more’ in the war on terror without even appreciating its efforts.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi