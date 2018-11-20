IHC seeks Musharraf’s travel details

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought travel details for the return of former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Monday heard a petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf counsel challenging constitution of a commission by a special court hearing the high treason case for recording statement of Musharraf.

During proceedings, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the law pertaining to an absconder was clear. Justice Mohsin Akhtar asked Musharraf’s lawyer to inform the court about the travel record and when the former president would return to Pakistan.

The court assured Musharraf’s lawyer that former PM would be provided with complete security on his return to Pakistan. Musharraf’s lawyer sought more time from the court after which the hearing was adjourned till the third week of December.