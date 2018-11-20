Governor orders action against drug use in varsities

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has directed all higher education institutions to submit monthly reports on the use of drugs and unwanted political activities on the premises of universities.

He also directed Higher Education Department to constitute a committee in this regard, saying that the use of drugs, negative use of social media websites and unnecessary political activities on the premises of varsities would not be allowed.

He issued these directives during a meeting with the vice-chancellors of all public sector universities at the Governor’s House on Monday, said an official handout.

The governor said the government was committed to ensuring quality education and training, adding that all universities should work for character building of students, besides their professional obligations as quality education and good moral character is imperative for every student.

He emphasised on teaching faculty to fulfil their responsibilities as negligence in the discharge of professional responsibilities is tantamount to committing a crime. “This is our collective responsibility to ensure a prosperous future of our young generation,” he said.

The governor asked all public sector universities to prepare their fiscal budget on the basis of genuine requirements. He said the Governor’s House was always open to solve the administrative, financial and other issues faced by the varsities.