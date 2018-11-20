close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 20, 2018
National

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered posting of Muhammad Kabir Afridi (PMS BS-18), awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, as additional secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.It was notified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department.

