Technical education to be promoted’

LAHORE: Ministers Murad Raas and Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over the eleventh meeting of chancellor’s committee of Punjab Tianjin University of Technical Education here on Monday.

Different decisions were taken in the meeting regarding financial and administrative issues and training programmes. It was decided to give scholarships to special students getting admission on merit while position holders will also be given scholarships on the basis of their performance. It was principally agreed to waive the fee of student if head of the family is died. The meeting also approved to set up another lab comprising of 50 computers and recruitment on the posts of registrar, controller, director (planning and development) and treasurer.

The meeting decided to give two buses of government institute of emerging technology to Punjab Tianjin University. Addressing the meeting, Murad Raas said that useful spending of resources on education is the need of the hour adding that government is committed to provide quality education to the students. produce: Agriculture department in collaboration with Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA) organised a seminar to highlight the importance of wheat and oilseeds crops.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial was the chief guest of the ceremony. He said wheat and oilseeds more production directly relates to prosperity of farming community in Punjab.