Say no to gas compressors: SNGPL to disconnect gas connections for three months

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has initiated campaign against users of gas compressors. Every year in winters, excessive use of geyser and heater create huge demand-supply gap. In this situation some consumers use gas compressor which is not only a potential threat to their lives but also results in significant reduction of gas pressure in the neighbouring houses. To counter the situation, SNGPL has announced campaign against the use of gas compressor hence gas connection of consumers using compressor, will be disconnected for a period of three months. The consumer will also have to pay reconnection charges and fine at the end of three-month period for restoration of gas connection. SNGPL has also started advertising campaign to inform consumers about the campaign against use of compressors.***