Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat registered

PESHAWAR: The federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Islamabad, issued a long-awaited notification on registration of Khyber Medical University (KMU)-Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS), Kohat.

It was a matter of concern that KIDS graduates had not been registered with the PMDC yet, and those doctors who spent four years in education and one year in house job were yet to be registered with the PMDC. The notification issued by federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Islamabad granted recognition to the KMU-Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat to impart training for BDS degree awarded by the KMU for 50 students.

KIDS was the only dental institutions in the southern districts of KP and it was surprising that this dental institution of KMU was not registered with the PMDC for the last four years and the fate of all the present and previously graduated students was at risk due to non-registration. These students were deprived of house job stipend but could not get admission in the FCPS training.