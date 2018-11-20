Man injured in acid attack for contracting second marriage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: A man was injured in an acid attack by his in-laws for contracting second marriage here on Monday. Haq Nawaz, a resident of Kehror Pacca, had contracted second marriage against the will of his first wife and in-laws. On the day of the incident, Haq Nawaz and his second wife were on way when his in-laws Obaidur Rehman, Abu Bakr, Usman and Iqbal along with their five accomplices allegedly threw acid on him. As a result, he received serious burns. However, his second wife remained safe in the acid attack. The injured man was shifted to the Multan Burn Hospital in a critical condition.
MULTAN: A man was injured in an acid attack by his in-laws for contracting second marriage here on Monday. Haq Nawaz, a resident of Kehror Pacca, had contracted second marriage against the will of his first wife and in-laws. On the day of the incident, Haq Nawaz and his second wife were on way when his in-laws Obaidur Rehman, Abu Bakr, Usman and Iqbal along with their five accomplices allegedly threw acid on him. As a result, he received serious burns. However, his second wife remained safe in the acid attack. The injured man was shifted to the Multan Burn Hospital in a critical condition.
Comments