Man injured in acid attack for contracting second marriage

MULTAN: A man was injured in an acid attack by his in-laws for contracting second marriage here on Monday. Haq Nawaz, a resident of Kehror Pacca, had contracted second marriage against the will of his first wife and in-laws. On the day of the incident, Haq Nawaz and his second wife were on way when his in-laws Obaidur Rehman, Abu Bakr, Usman and Iqbal along with their five accomplices allegedly threw acid on him. As a result, he received serious burns. However, his second wife remained safe in the acid attack. The injured man was shifted to the Multan Burn Hospital in a critical condition.