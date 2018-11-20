AJK president visits Air Headquarters

Islamabad: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan visited Air Headquarters on Monday, says a press release. The visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office. During the meeting, AJK president lauded the unmatched professionalism of the personnel of PAF and also appreciated significant contributions made by Pakistan Air Force in defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan. He also lauded the pivotal role played by PAF in carrying out successful operations against terrorism in recent years.