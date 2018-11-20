close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Workshop for entrepreneurs held

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank joined hands with Minerva’s SheReturns program to organise a social media marketing training workshop for female entrepreneurs on the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on Monday, a statement said.

“A two day free of cost training and skill development workshop for Rawalpindi and Islamabad based female entrepreneurs was intended to make women economically powerful in the digital age,” it added. “The workshop highlighted how such initiatives will play an important role in equipping women entrepreneurs with the knowledge and technology required to build and grow their businesses online.”

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business