Workshop for entrepreneurs held

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank joined hands with Minerva’s SheReturns program to organise a social media marketing training workshop for female entrepreneurs on the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on Monday, a statement said.

“A two day free of cost training and skill development workshop for Rawalpindi and Islamabad based female entrepreneurs was intended to make women economically powerful in the digital age,” it added. “The workshop highlighted how such initiatives will play an important role in equipping women entrepreneurs with the knowledge and technology required to build and grow their businesses online.”