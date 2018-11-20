close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Chemical makers ink MoU

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish Chemical Manufacturers Association (TCMA) to explore joint venture opportunities in their field of industry, an official said on Monday.

“The documents of the MoU were signed by Syed Iqbal A. Kidwai, Secretary General/CEO PCMA and Elif Özman PUSAT, Director (TCMA) the other day at PCMA’s stand in Turkchem Exhibition in Istanbul,” a PCMA spokesperson said in a statement.

“Under this MOU, both the associations shall facilitate their members to conduct industrial visits and to hold B2B meetings for any joint ventures with their Turkish and Pakistani counterparts.” The official said the associations would also maintain collaboration in organising and conducting national and international conferences, seminars, workshops or interactive sessions.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business