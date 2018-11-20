Chemical makers ink MoU

LAHORE: Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish Chemical Manufacturers Association (TCMA) to explore joint venture opportunities in their field of industry, an official said on Monday.

“The documents of the MoU were signed by Syed Iqbal A. Kidwai, Secretary General/CEO PCMA and Elif Özman PUSAT, Director (TCMA) the other day at PCMA’s stand in Turkchem Exhibition in Istanbul,” a PCMA spokesperson said in a statement.

“Under this MOU, both the associations shall facilitate their members to conduct industrial visits and to hold B2B meetings for any joint ventures with their Turkish and Pakistani counterparts.” The official said the associations would also maintain collaboration in organising and conducting national and international conferences, seminars, workshops or interactive sessions.