Thompson takes control in Miami

MIAMI: Lexi Thompson fired a four-under par 68 on Saturday to take a commanding three-shot lead over Nelly Korda in the LPGA’s season-ending Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Thompson made four of her five birdies on the back nine at Tiburon Golf Club to put herself in position for a first win of 2018.

“Golf is all about momentum,” said Thompson, who can expunge the memory of a missed two-footer that cost her victory here last year.“I just tried to keep the same attitude as I did the last two days,” said Thompson, adding that having her brother, Curtis, on her bag had kept things relaxed. A victory would extend Thompson’s streak to six straight LPGA seasons with at least one win.

Her 16-under total of 200 put her three clear of Korda, who had eight birdies in her five-under 67. It was a further three shots back to Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, who had three birdies without a bogey in her three-under 69.

World number one and defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn goes into the final round 10 adrift, but she’s still in position to claim the $1 million bonus for winning the LPGA’s Race to the CME Globe season-long points chase for the second time in three years.

The 22-year-old from Thailand, whose three titles this year include her second major at the US Women’s Open, is already assured of claiming Player of the Year honors. She’s also closing in on the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average in 2018.