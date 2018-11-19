3 reports have indicted India: JKCHR

Islamabad: India has been indicted by two UN reports and a the third report by All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the House of Commons for its human rights record in Kashmir. The myth that India is unassailable for her abuse of human rights has been exploded by these reports, said Dr. Nazir Gilani President of London based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, says a press release.

JKCHR President during his main address at the “Human Rights and Media-Kashmir Conference” in the House of Commons said that we need to develop the skills in storytelling and educate the world that the people of Kashmir have been described, as “a people of legend, song and story, associated with snow-capped mountains, beautiful valleys and life-giving waters.” Kashmir is home for major religions, in particular, Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and other faiths.

Dr. Nazir Gilani said that as early as in September 1931, All India Kashmir Committee was so effective in its support of the Kashmiri Muslims, that Kashmir was raised in the House of Commons a number of times and leading newspapers of Britain, namely, Ring Post, Sunday Times, Daily Telegraph, Statesman and Times London gave a generous coverage to the plight of Kashmiri Muslims living under the tyranny of a Hindu Maharaja. The work of All India Kashmir Committee under the guidance of Allama Iqbal was so effective, that Imam of London Mosque, Maulana Farzand Ali took up the cause to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri Muslims in Britain.

Dr. Nazir Gilani said that the “The ultimate objective of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations has been written into solemn agreements by the two Governments and endorsed by this Security Council. These agreements have been affirmed and reaffirmed by the two governments many times during the debates at the UN Security Council. He said that we need to highlight the Pakistani proposal made at the 761st meeting of Security Council on 16 January 1957, that a “United Nations force might be temporarily introduced into Kashmir to break the logjam over demilitarization”. The proposal has been duly noted in the Resolution of 14 February 1957, S/3787 moved by - Australia, Cuba, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and United States of America.

JKCHR President said that we need to upgrade out narrative and perfect the art of storytelling. It would be very difficult for India, to face the overwhelming condemnation and humble the struggling people of Kashmir.