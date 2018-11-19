Road traffic victims remembered

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 observed the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with the theme Safer Roads and Mobility in all districts of the province in remembrance of millions of victims of road crashes as well as to pay tribute to the dedicated emergency responders, including rescuers, police and medical professionals, who daily deal with the traumatic aftermath of road crashes.

Seminars, rallies and workshops have been organised to highlight the significance of Safer Roads and Mobility which is based on Pillar 2 of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety. The victims of road crashes were also invited to the events to share their experiences of road accidents and instant safety measures while travelling on roads.