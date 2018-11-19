So much to do

This refers to the letter ‘Happy Finland’ (November 17) by Owais Khalid. The writer has talked about the factors that have made Finland the happiest place on earth. While reading about the facilities provided in Finland and other Nordic countries, it dawned on me that our country is surrounded by so many problems. Poverty, unemployment, street crimes and a lack of security have made the life of citizens stressful. Women in our country do not enjoy the independence to follow their dreams.

Girls’ education is looked down upon and many women are killed in the name of honour killing. Child sex abuse and bonded labour are rampant in our country. If we want to turn Pakistan into a prosperous country, we have to take bold decisions. The much-needed change can be brought to the country provided our leaders have the will to work for the betterment of the country.

Mahganj Habib

Kech