PIA plane leaves for Muscat after one year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: After a gap of more than one year, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has formally restored its Lahore to Muscat flight as a plane carrying 141 passengers left for Muscat from Allama Iqbal International Airport on the night between Saturday and Sunday night. A PIA spokesperson said the airline would operate two flights on the route on a weekly basis.
LAHORE: After a gap of more than one year, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has formally restored its Lahore to Muscat flight as a plane carrying 141 passengers left for Muscat from Allama Iqbal International Airport on the night between Saturday and Sunday night. A PIA spokesperson said the airline would operate two flights on the route on a weekly basis.
Comments