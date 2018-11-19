close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
PIA plane leaves for Muscat after one year

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

LAHORE: After a gap of more than one year, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has formally restored its Lahore to Muscat flight as a plane carrying 141 passengers left for Muscat from Allama Iqbal International Airport on the night between Saturday and Sunday night. A PIA spokesperson said the airline would operate two flights on the route on a weekly basis.

