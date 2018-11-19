Imran Khan’s government is stable, says PUC

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the PTI government is stable and facing no internal threat. He lauded the government’s decision of hosting Khatam-un-Nabeyeen conference on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Talking to the media here on Friday after a meeting of Difa-e-Harmain Al Sharifain Council, Tahir Ashrafi underlined that some elements are plotting to harm stability of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are making joint efforts for peace and stability in Yemen and Afghanistan. He underlined that enemies of Islam and Muslims had been manoeuvering to create chaos in the Islamic countries. He stated that the government of Imran Khan is stable and facing no internal threat. He also lauded the government’s decision of hosting Khatam-un-Nabeyeen conference on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan has always remained on forefront to make peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that with peace and stability in Yemen, the situation will also improve in the Middle East. Unity of Muslim Ummah is sole and ultimate panacea to resolve the prevailing confronting challenges of the Muslim world, he concluded.