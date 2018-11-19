KU initiates admissions on open merit for bachelors and masters

The University of Karachi (KU) has commenced the process for admissions on open merit for its 2019 bachelors and masters programme.

According to Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, candidates interested in seeking admissions at KU may fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of required documents through the online admission portal of the university. The processing fee of Rs1,500 can be submitted in the mentioned bank and the scanned copy of the fee deposit slip must be attached before submitting the online application form on or before November 27.

In the bachelors and masters programmes, admissions will be granted in the departments of natural sciences and risk management, agriculture and agribusiness management, Arabic, Bengali, biochemistry, botany, chemistry, criminology, economics, financial mathematics, general history, geography, geology and others.

Applicants seeking admissions on the basis of certificates/degrees other than those awarded by public sector boards or universities in Pakistan are required to submit an equivalence certificate issued by the equivalence committee of KU or the Inter Board Chairman Committee (IBCC) at least three days before the announcement of the list of admissions. Grace or condonation marks will not be considered in determining merit.

According to the KU administration, candidates who have earlier submitted test-based admission forms are also eligible to apply for the open merit programme after fulfilling all the requirements including the submission of fee for form processing.