Three hurt in Nusrat Bhutto Colony, FB Area for resisting muggings

At least three people were injured on Sunday for putting up resistance during two separate cases of attempting muggings in Nusrat Bhutto Colony and Federal B Area.

Police officials said two people were wounded in the vicinity of Kashmir Hotel near Qalandaria Chowk in Nusrat Bhutto Colony within the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station when they resisted robbers who tried to mug them.

The injured were identified as 25-year-old Salman Riaz and Sunil Amanat. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. In another incident, a 28-year-old man, Faizan, son of Sharif, was shot and injured by unidentified muggers in Federal B Area Block 15 within the limits of the Jauharabad police station when he put up resistance to them. He was also taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Five held for firing

Police arrested at least five suspects over a clash between two groups in the New Town area. Police officials said a group of armed men came outside a house in al-Riaz Society within the limits of the New Town police station and opened fire outside the building, causing fear in the nearby area.

Upon hearing gunshots, police personnel rushed to the site and arrested five suspects who were identified as Abdul Ahad, Adeel, Sher Shah, Syed Daniyal and Mama Noor. According to the police, the house which came under attack was of Abrarul Haq who is the son of a deceased leader of a religious party. The police claimed that Haq had a quarrel with a college batchmate over a phone call who sent the armed men to attack his house.

The police also seized arms and vehicles used in the incident. Cases were registered against the arrested men and further investigations are under way.

Rangers apprehend 11

As many as 11 suspects were apprehended by the Rangers during raids in various parts of the city. According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force carried out raids in Federal B Area, Gulberg, Clifton and Defence, and arrested 11 suspects including Rizwan alias Ali, who is allegedly affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, Abdul Rehman alias Dholo, Faizan, Nabeel, Hassan, Adnan, Wahaj Ali Khan and Saleem Khan.

The spokesperson claimed that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime, robberies and drug peddling. The paramilitary force also recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.