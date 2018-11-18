Penev beats Huzaifa in 2nd straight final

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Ivan Penev won the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships II to make it two in a row but not before Huzaifa Abdul Rehman gave the Bulgarian a tough fight in the second set in the boys’ singles final.

Penev survived three set points in the second set to win the second straight final against the same opponent 6-3, 7-6(7) at the PTF Complex here on Saturday.

It was all going easy for Penev in the first set when he broke Huzaifa at the outset to win it comfortably at 6-3. It was the second set that saw many ups and downs with Huzaifa looking favourite to win it after breaking his opponent twice courtesy some sizzling forehand cross-court shots.

Twice the Pakistani served for the set but Penev fought hard and broke back. The tiring Bulgarian gave everything he had to take the set to the tiebreak in which Huzaifa was again seen getting well clear of his opponent.

However, the Pakistani’s inability to finish the game gave Penev an extra advantage and he deservedly captured the second title in a row.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan distributed the prizes amongst the players.