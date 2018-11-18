20 vehicles intercepted for e-challan payment

LAHORE : In a bid to collect overdue payments of multiple traffic e-challans, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has beefed up its crackdown on the blacklisted vehicles by providing their data the ground teams comprising Police Response Unit, Dolphin Squad and City Traffic Police Lahore. When such vehicle comes in contact with the ground team already tipped or is spotted through PSCA cams, the officials impound the vehicle and ask the owner to make the overdue payment immediately for pending e-challans in Bank of Punjab for release of the vehicle.

PSCA so far has intercepted 20 blacklisted vehicles in pursuit of more than 200 unpaid challans and recovered an amount of Rs 150,000. The vehicles included cars, vans, motorbikes and auto-rickshaws. Two vehicle owners owed payments on more than 30 e-challans.

All the vehicle owners admitted their negligence on their part. “This is a deterring experience of life-time”, commented a citizen. The PSCA said that those ticketed must pay their fine timely to avoid the action.

All Bank of Punjab (BoP) branches are authorised to receive e-challan payments across the province. The status of e-challan could be checked at echallan.psca.gop.pk. Citizens can also print their e-challans to deposit them in the bank.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 999 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 1,081 suffered injuries in the road accidents.

Out of the injured, 666 were badly injured and removed to hospitals. As many as 415 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.