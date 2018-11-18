PM’s adviser clarifies on SP Dawar issue

ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Durrani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saturday said the situation with regard to SP Tahir Khan Dawar was quite different at the time of giving interview to the Voice of America.

The interview went viral on the social media and was reflected in the media as well, wherein Durrani had vehemently denied kidnapping of Dawar and told the interviewer that “it was quite surprising that while sitting in Pakistan, I was not aware of the kidnapping and was being informed about this by you.”

During a joint news conference here along with PM’s Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar, Durrani explained that during informal chat with the reporters, Prime Minister Imran Khan had talked about U-turns with regard to some prominent personalities.