Imran to take U-turn on his U-turn statement: Asif

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Khawaja Asif, on Saturday mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement where he said a leader who does not take U-turns according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader.

Imran Khan will take a U-turn on his U-turn statement as well. Please, wait, it won’t be before long, the former foreign minister tweeted.

Asif is not the first one to criticise the PM for his statement. Reacting to the prime minister’s statement, Pakistan People’s Party leader Khurshid Shah on Friday said Imran Khan is Hitler and is taking U-turns to avoid losses.

He [PM Imran Khan] has made it clear and told the nation that he is Hitler, Shah added. According to the PPP leader, the prime minister was also sending a message that Hitler had failed because he did not take a U-turn, while he would be successful as he takes U-turns.

In a meeting with senior journalists, Prime Minister Imran had said a leader who does not know how to take U-turns according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader.

The premier cited the example from his cricket days, when he led Pakistan’s national team and said: “We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field, but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it.

If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you then you will have to change and find another way, a senior journalist further quoted PM Imran as explaining.