PU book launching

LAHORE: Punjab University Oriental College will organise a book launching ceremony for “Tarikh-e-Farishta” by Prof Dr Mohammad Reza Nasiri, secretary, Academy of Persian Language & literature, Iran, on Monday, (tomorrow) at 11am at Sheerani Hall, Old Campus.
PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Payam e Noor University, Iran, President Prof Dr Muhammad Reza Zamani and others will attend the event.
