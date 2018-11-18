close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
PU book launching

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab University Oriental College will organise a book launching ceremony for “Tarikh-e-Farishta” by Prof Dr Mohammad Reza Nasiri, secretary, Academy of Persian Language & literature, Iran, on Monday, (tomorrow) at 11am at Sheerani Hall, Old Campus.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Payam e Noor University, Iran, President Prof Dr Muhammad Reza Zamani and others will attend the event.

