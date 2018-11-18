Hoti criticises hike in gas tariff

CHAKDARRA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and Member National Assembly (ANP) Ameer Haider Hoti said on Saturday different tactics were used in the previously held general elections to bring a certain political party to power.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that the results of the by-elections had exposed the rigging in the July 25 general elections.

ANP leaders including Ijaz Yousafzai, Hussain Shah Yousafzai and others were present on the occasion.

Criticising the government over financial crisis and inflation in the country, Haider Hoti said that Iman Khan had approached the International Monetary Fund against his previous claims of not to take loans.

He said that 149 percent hike in gas price was beyond understanding. “People have been suffering due to increase in prices of essential commodities,” he added.

The ANP leader said that a lobby was active to abolish 18th amendment. “Strengthening federating units is must for the solidarity of the country,” he added. He also termed Imran’s diatribe about U-turns as surprising.