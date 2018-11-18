Chup Tazia processions held peacefully

To commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hassan al-Askari (RA) on 8th Rabiul Awwal, the central procession of Chup Tazia culminated peacefully on Saturday under strict security measures.

The procession started at Nishtar Park after Fajr prayers and ended at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah with Zohrain prayers. It passed through its traditional route, which covers Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, M. A. Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Market Road, Muhabbat Khanji Road and Atma Ram Pritam Das Road.

Over 3,600 law enforcers were deployed to protect the central procession after Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had ordered the relevant officers to take extraordinary security measures to avoid any untoward incident during the procession.

Roads leading to the route of the main procession were also closed by erecting barricades. Snipers were also deployed on the rooftops of various buildings in the vicinity of the procession.

Personnel in plainclothes accompanied the central procession and experts from the bomb disposal squad were also called to carry out inspections along the route of the procession.

Apart from the security arrangements, special traffic arrangements were also made and the vehicular traffic coming to the Saddar area was diverted to Soldier Bazaar from M.A. Jinnah Road.

Later in the day, another procession was taken out from Qasr-e-Musayyab in Rizvia Society in the afternoon, which ended at Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah on Martin Road after sunset. The procession is usually regarded as a mark to end the mourning period that begins with the Islamic month of Muharram.

Hundreds of mourners from various walks of life, holding Alams and Tazias, participated in the second procession, which also moved under tight security arrangements.