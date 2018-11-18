close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
AFP
November 18, 2018
Shiffrin takes World Cup slalom in Finland

AFP
November 18, 2018

LEVI, Finland: American star Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her first win of the World Cup by cruising to first place in the slalom in Levi, Finland, on Saturday, on a combined time of 1:32.61.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who won at Levi last year, finished 0.58 seconds behind Shiffrin, after failing to capitalise on a strong start and losing time in the second and third sectors of the course.

Bernadette Schild of Austria was third place in 1:33.40. It was a first podium finish at Levi for the 28-year-old who finished fifth overall last season.

Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter, who won slalom gold at this year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, went into the second run just 0.14 seconds behind Shiffrin, but slid to fourth with an aggregate 1:33.42.

Shiffrin’s win is her third at Levi and marks a promising season start for the 23-year-old Olympic champion as she aims to clinch her third World Cup overall win in a row.

Speaking after she was fastest in the first run, she said: “Last year I had a lot of trouble with the pitch here and this year it was pretty good right from the start, so this year I’m pretty happy with that.”

